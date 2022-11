SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead on Monday.

The department told News 3 that an officer was dispatched between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Virginia Ham Drive for a single-vehicle crash involving one fatality. Police believe the crash actually happened earlier.

Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as 24-year-old Kevin Cotton, of Suffolk.

Police are investigating.