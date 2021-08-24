Crash on High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake sends 1 driver to hospital, shuts down travel lanes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - State Police are currently investigating a crash on Interstate 64, eastbound, at the High Rise Bridge.

The crash took place around 5:50 p.m., involving two vehicles and a tractor-trailer. One driver has been taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

The tractor-trailer has approximately 15 to 20 gallons of gas that has leaked from the vehicle, which currently has all lanes blocked. VDOT currently has a traffic diversion set up at 464.

Police anticipate that these lanes will be blocked for an unknown amount of time.

