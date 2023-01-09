Crash on I-264 results in one death: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A crash involving two vehicles has resulted in a death, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 6:43 a.m. Police say the crash happened on I-264, westbound, at Greenwood Drive, Portsmouth. One of the vehicles became fully engulfed as a result of the crash, according to police.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area.

#UPDATE: State Police tell @WTKR3 this crash resulted in a fatality. Detour remains at Victory Blvd on I-264 West https://t.co/WixtTrxlP7 — Jen Lewis (@jenlewismedia) January 9, 2023

