Man hit, killed by car after stopping on James River Bridge

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The southbound lanes of the James River Bridge are closed after a crash killed one person.

State Patrol said it happened around 8:05 p.m. Thursday and involved two vehicles.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2002 Hyundai was stopped in the right traffic lane. The driver got out of the car and was at the rear driver-side door, with the door open, reaching into the back seat.

Another driver, of a 2020 Subaru, came up behind the stopped Hyundai and struck it from the back. The driver of the Hyundai was struck and killed. The driver of the Subaru and his 15-month-old child were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not release the names of those involved.

Police did say alcohol or speed were not contributing factors. There's no word on when the southbound lanes will reopen.

The crash is still under investigation at this time. Further information will be provided once it becomes available.

