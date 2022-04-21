7 injured after wreck sends Chesterfield school bus into ravine

CHESTERFIED COUNTY, Va. – Five children and two adults were injured in a school bus crash that closed westbound Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to a crash involving a school bus and a car at Hull and Pocoshock just before 3:50 p.m.

A photo submitted to WTVR CBS 6 by Christian Davies showed a school bus on its side in a ravine after it went over a guardrail.

The five students and two adults on the bus were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The driver of the car was not injured.

There was limited information about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

While no charges have been filed in the wreck, officials stressed that the crash remains under investigation.

VDOT officials warned drivers to "use alternate routes and expect delays"

