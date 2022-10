HAMPTON, Va. — Eastbound I-64 is partially reopened after a crash closed the road Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the call came in around 4:05 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. VDOT tweeted the road is closed near LaSalle Avenue, and motorists should consider other routes as there was a significant backup.

There's no word on injuries, but a medical helicopter could be seen landing on the interstate.