Crash shuts down US 158 in Kill Devil Hills for nearly 2 hours: Police

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer truck shut down U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills for about two hours Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:55 p.m. near Raleigh Avenue which is just south of the entrance to the Wright Brother's Memorial, police said.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said the Barnhill tractor-trailer “lowboy," hauling an excavator, was heading south on U.S. 158 in the inside lane when the driver of a Toyota, traveling in the same direction in the outside lane, merged into the truck.

The crash caused both vehicles to go into the northbound lanes and off the road, police said. They crashed into a power pole where the Toyota flipped and became pinned between the pole and the truck.

The driver of the Toyota had to be extricated, and both drivers were taken to Outer Banks Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Environmental factors did not appear to play a role in the collision and recent road construction in that area was complete," police said in a press release. "There were no lane closures, cones, or other traffic control devices present."

The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota was cited for an unsafe lane change, police said.

The northbound lanes were closed for about two hours.