Crews and homeowners in Hampton Roads prepare for tropical storm-force winds & rain

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Sheilia Williams is in the market for another tree to replace the one she recently cut down in her Portsmouth yard after it became a hazard.

“Every time we would have some bad weather, branches would come down and I was getting to a point where [I was like], 'Is that thing going to come down one day?'” Williams said.

That’s the fear as tropical storm-force wind gusts, heavy rain and snow are expected to roll through the area. It’s a combination that has road crews on high alert.

Drew Lankford, the media and communications person with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Works, said crews have been out prepping all day Friday and keeping an eye on low-lying areas.

“We do send crews that check out of the drains,” Lankford said. “We have to check the pump stations. They're going around with the vacuum trucks to some of the trouble areas and make sure that area is clear.”

At McDonald Garden Center in Virginia Beach, workers are prepping, too. They’re bringing some 6,000 plants inside.

Mike Westphal, the unofficial garden guru at the garden center, said the cold snap could kill some flowers, such as daisies, if they’re not protected with a cloth to keep the heat in.

“The wind is what actually takes the moisture out of the leaf,” said Westphal. “If the leaves wilt, don't go water it. They have plenty of moisture in the soil; it'll be perfectly fine. Adding more water can cause more problems.”

