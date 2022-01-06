'Crews are on standby,' VDOT pretreats I-64, James River Bridge ahead of winter storm

Virginia Department of Transportation met today to discuss preparations for Virginia's incoming winter storm.

Those preparations include pretreatment to all major roads, including I-64 starting from the New Kent County line to Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, as well as the James River Bridge.

Stephen Brich, VDOT's commissioner of highways, says while Hampton Roads may not see a majority of the snow, he is concerned about the chance of refreeze throughout the entire commonwealth.

Due to low temperatures going into Friday night and Saturday morning, VDOT will also have crews out following the storm.

"We will have the probability of a refreeze event for any water left on the roadway as we transition from Friday into Saturday," Birch explained. "We have crews on standby...to be able to put down sand and abrasives in those areas we identify that we may have standing water."

VDOT says they are currently restocking materials and equipment in all of Virginia's 9 districts.

They are also working with city departments to cut down trees that are close to power lines, and if they cannot be cut down, de-energizing those power lines until the storm passes.