Crews looking for several people missing in James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire crews in Richmond are looking for several people who are missing after their boat went over the Bosher Dam in the James River.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that 11 people were boating when they went over the dam and lost two women who were part of their group.

River levels are above nine feet right now due to recent rains.

Due to the high levels, people are not supposed to be on the river without a permit.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.