Crews rescue 3 adults after kayak overturns near James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Fire Department and the NNFD Marine Incident Response Team responded to a water rescue incident Sunday.
Crews say the rescue took place near the James River Bridge.
Three adults were rescued after their kayak overturned near the bridge. Officials say the adults suffered from cold exposure and there are no additional injuries at this time.
