Crews rescuse woman from Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was rescued from her home that was on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., both Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services and Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Warfield Drive in the Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth.

There was a report of one person trapped inside the home.

When firefighters arrived they reported heavy black smoke from the front of the house and flames visible from the rear of the structure.

Crews ]did a primary search while making an aggressive interior attack on the fire.

Firefighters rescued an elderly female located inside the home's living room area. The woman was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters did not locate any other occupants.

Red Cross is set to assist the two occupants who lived at the residence but were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire scene is still active, and Portsmouth Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

