Crews respond after unexploded ordnance found in Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. - An unexploded ordnance was found in a Suffolk neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police are on the scene in the 200 block of Beamons Mill Trail for a report of an unexploded ordnance being found at the Beamon’s Mill Townhomes. A call came in at 9:03 a.m.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger says maintenance staff found the item outside the rear of an unoccupied townhome at the location.

Two nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal were contacted and responded to the scene to collect and remove the item for further evaluation.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad took possession of the item and noted it to be a grenade, for further evaluation.

According to police, no injuries have been reported.

