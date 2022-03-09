Crews respond to 500-acre wildfire on Dare County mainland

DARE COUNTY, N.C. - Crews responded to the "Jackson Road Wildfire" on Dare County mainland that spread hundreds of acres Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the fire is located in the northern area of the Dare Range with some spilling onto the Alligator RIver Refuge.

Refuge firefighters and equipment are assisting N.C. Forest Service in fighting this fire.

The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department says they began receiving calls about a strong smell of smoke as early at this morning.

"We have received multiple phone calls to the station regarding a strong smell of smoke. There is an active wildland fire at the Dare County Bombing Range that NC Forestry Service is actively fighting causing the smell of smoke on Roanoke Island and surrounding areas," the department said.

According to NC Forest Service Incident Commander John C Cook, rain is expected to big a huge help in containing the fire.

"Things are looking better. We're getting good containment around it. Rain coming tonight it's going to be a big help," Cook states.

As of now, the wildfire on Jackson Road is about 40 percent contained and 500 acres wide, according to North Carolina Forest Service.