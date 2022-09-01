Crews respond to fatal head-on crash involving Camden County school bus in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. - Crews responded to a fatal crash involving a Camden County school bus Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC., Currituck County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the 850-block of Shortcut Road.

When crews arrived they found a passenger vehicle with heavy damage, with one person entrapped, and a school bus with major front-end damage.

A Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance was requested to launch to the Currituck County Airport.

All occupants were out of the school bus and did not need to go to the hospital.

The patient was extricated from the passenger vehicle, but while on the scene, succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

