Crews respond to fire at Virginia Beach restaurant off Shore Drive

NORFOLK, Va. - Crews are responding to a fire at a Virginia Beach restaurant Monday morning.

Virginia Beach Fire said there is a working commercial structure fire on the 3600 block on Shore Drive which is Bucketheads Beach Grill.

Fire investigators are at the scene trying to determine the cause.

Officials said there was no one in the building so there are no injuries reported.

Two eastbound lanes of Shore Drive are closed so officials are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no further information at this time.