Crews respond to fire on roof of Virginia Beach shooting range

Posted at 3:18 PM, Jun 11, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department is working a fire on the roof of a shooting range.

According to the department, crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire on Virginia Beach Boulevard. News 3 crews are currently at the scene of the fire located at the Freedom Outdoors shooting center.

Officials say it was reported that there was a fire on the roof.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm. Crews are currently on the interior and on the roof working to extinguish the fire.

According to officials, everyone evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

News 3 is working to learn more.

