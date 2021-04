SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police are currently on the scene of a hazmat incident.

Officials were called at 4:48 p.m., to the 3000 block of Frederick Street Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, a mobile food truck had pulled over to report a smell of gas due to what was determined to be overfilled propane tanks on the truck. The area is currently blocked off.

Police are assisting with traffic and they say the scene is expected to be cleared within the next hour.