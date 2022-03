YORK COUNTY, Va. - York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

A call came in at 4:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire in the 200 block of York-Warwick Drive in the Edgehill subdivision of York County.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke showing from a 2nd and 3rd floor area of the house

Occupants were out of the house when units arrived.

No injuries were reported.