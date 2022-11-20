Crews respond to house fire in Northern Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Sunday.

Crews responded to the 100 Block of Ferguson Place, in Northern Suffolk, for a house fire. They were dispatched to the fire at 3:19 p.m.

When they arrived at 3:26 p.m., crews found heavy fire and smoke showing from the second floor of a two-story home.

According to officials, all occupants were outside.

There were no injuries reported. The fire was placed under control at 3:53 p.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.