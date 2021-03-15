Several people treated for smoke inhalation after Ocean View multi-unit fire

NORFOLK, Va. - Fire crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the 1200 block of W. Ocean View Ave. on Monday afternoon.

"I heard yelling and shouting, so I looked out front of building and saw people running up and down the driveway," said condo resident Chris Murch.

It was a scary start to a Monday morning for Murch and his fellow neighbors.

"It is a good neighborhood, about 13 people here," he said.

Those resident residents ran out for safety, as part of their condo unit in Willoughby Spit went up in flames.

"It is believed it started at roof level of unit number five, then went down to the other units towards Ocean View Avenue,"said Murch.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue quickly responded to the scene just after 10 a.m.

"On arrival, we found smoke and fire on the roof," said Public Information Officer Stephanie Ramsey.

Crews tackled the flames coming from what appears to be a chimney in a middle unit from the ground and high above.

"Unfortunately, it spread from left to right," she said.

Ramsey said another challenge was the constant wind gust coming off the Chesapeake Bay.

"It is just enough to come off water and zip right through the apartments and give it fuel and oxygen it needs," said Ramsey.

While the cause is yet to be determined, luckily there were no injuries for this tight-knit condo community.

"Stuff is just replaceable. People will lose some mementos, but we can all say glad we are glad to be alive," said Murch.