Crews respond to sewage spill at Norfolk creek

NORFOLK, Va. - Crews responded to a sewage spill at Knitting Mill Creek.

The City of Norfolk, Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Norfolk Department of Public Health (NDPH) and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) responded to the spill Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk’s Department of Public Works – Storm Water Environmental Division notified DEQ on September 1 after a city inspector found a smell and cloudy water in the creek.

According to city officials, DEQ documented and informed the owners of Mack’s Barge of a sewage discharge into the creek and issued a Request for Corrective Action. City inspectors and NDPH issued Notices of Violation.

A plumber, hired by Mack’s Barge, made corrections on September 1, according to NDPH. Follow-up site visits were conducted on September 2 and September 6 with DEQ confirming that no new discharge was occurring.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has submitted wildlife carcasses for testing. They say results are pending. Residents can report sick or dead wildlife to DWR online here.

For additional sewage concerns, residents can contact: