Crews respond to Suffolk crash with one person pinned by vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire responded to a crash Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 7000 block of Harborview Blvd and North River Road.

Officials were contacted at 3:47 p.m. and the first unit arrived on the scene at 3:53 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found one person pinned in the vehicle. According to officials, due to the severity of the two vehicles and entrapment, Rescue 1 and Chesapeake Ladder 10 were called to help.

No further details have been released.

