Crews respond to three-story apartment complex fire in Currituck County

Currituck County Fire-EMS
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jul 29, 2022
CURRITUCK, N.C. - Firefighting crews responded to a large apartment fire early Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Currituck County Fire-EMS, Corolla Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and Currituck County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 800-block of Caroline Court.

When the first units arrived they reported a three-story apartment complex with smoke showing and a working fire was declared. Duck Fire Department, Kitty Hawk Fire Department, and Southern Shores Fire Department also assisted.

They were able to contain the fire to the floor of origin. All occupants were able to safely evacuate, and there were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

