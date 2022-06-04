Crews search for missing boater after boat found on shore in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Crews are searching for a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore.

The Virginia Marine Police says they are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point early Saturday morning.

Around 06:40 a.m., Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a boat found washed up on shore.

Officials believe at least one person is missing and they are currently investigating the last know whereabouts of the boat's operator.

According to officials, the boat's operator is believed to be the owner, but their identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.

The Virginia Marine Police is continuing to search and being assisted by the United State Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police, Hampton Fire, and Poquoson Fire.

