'Crews worked tirelessly:' Multiple agencies work to get Southampton County brush fire under control

Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 10, 2023
SOUTHHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — In a collaborative effort, the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department, the Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department, and multiple other agencies got a fire near Storys Station Road under control.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, CVFD says its units and HVFD personnel responded to reports of the fire. While they were on the way to the scene, details came in about the large fire rapidly spreading in a young pine cutover. Further assistance was then requested from the Sedley Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia Department of Forestry, according to CVFD.

CVFD says at the scene, Boykins Fire-Rescue and Franklin Fire and Rescue also assisted in the effort to control the fire.

“Crews worked tirelessly to gain control of the fire but wind conditions and size of the area on fire made it a difficult task,” said CVFD.

Further assistance was provided by the forestry department. Just before 7 p.m., the crews had the fire under control and contained.

The scene was cleared by 7:40 p.m., and the road is now reopened.

