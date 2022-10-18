Crime Insider sources share new details about shooting outside Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. -- The teenager arrested after a fatal shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond is related to the woman who was killed, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Imani Hill, 26, of Richmond, was shot and killed outside the elementary school on Friday afternoon, according to police.

"Officers arrived and determined an altercation had occurred outside the school involving Hill and others. During the altercation, a firearm was produced and shots were fired," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Hill suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle."

The man who was with Hill was injured when he was hit in the head with a gun, police said.

The injured man is Hill's boyfriend, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The man was at the school dropping off his son following a field trip to the pumpkin patch, those sources said.

They went on to say the teenage relative and Hill's boyfriend got into a fight outside the school.

At one point the teenage suspect began hitting the boyfriend with a gun, Crime Insider sources said.

During the altercation, the teenage suspect fired the weapon and struck Hill, the sources added.

The teenager has not yet been charged with shooting Hill.

"The investigation of the shooting continues," the police spokesperson wrote.

Officers were called to the Jahnke Road school at about 2:17 p.m. on Friday when the fight and shooting occurred.

The school was locked down. Eventually, students were led out the back of the school to safety. No students, teachers, nor school staff were injured in the shooting.

Police have not yet said what led to the altercation outside the school, nor what, if any, connection the teenage suspect has to the deceased.

