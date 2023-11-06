Crime Line recovers more than $300,000 in stolen property, illegal drugs: 2022 Hampton Roads stats

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 got a look at the latest numbers from local Crime Line programs across the region.

We compared the 2022 numbers with 2021 using the data coming from greater Hampton Roads Crime Lines.

Last year local crime lines received more than 4,600 total tips. That's up a bit from 2021.

The crime line data shows 269 cases solved last year. That's down slightly from the year before.

The biggest change: last year saw more than $300,000 in recovered stolen property and illegal drugs. That’s up significantly from the year before, and the highest number recorded since 2012.

If you have information on a crime that could help law enforcement, call the crime line at 1-888-lock-U-UP.