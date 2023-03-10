Crime Line tips generate $52,000 in reward money in 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - More than $52,000 in reward money was generated in 2022, paid out due to credible tips given to the Crime Line.

“It’s completely anonymous," said Cpl. Ernest Williams with Hampton Police.

He explained to News 3 how the Crime Line works.

“Once you’re given a tip you’re given a tip ID number, and a password so if you wanted to go online and check out the status of your tip, you can always do that and follow it, nobody knows your name, nobody knows your number,” said Williams.

Recent statistics show the Crime Line had nearly 4,600 tips come in last year, leading to arrests for drugs, illegal guns, and wanted criminals.

“We can’t solve crimes without the public’s help,” said Williams.

Newport News pastor and community activist Dr. Willard Maxwell agrees. He told News 3 it's imperative the community and law enforcement work together.

“When you tell the police what happened you’re protecting your neighborhood and you’re being a responsible citizen, not a snitch,” said Maxwell.

The reward money for a tip recently increased from $1,000 to $1,5000. To submit a tip you can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

