$10,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop in Gloucester County: deputies

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Gloucester hit a major drug bust earlier this week.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, a Gloucester County deputy noticed a car with four people inside who all had active warrants. He pulled it over on Salem Church Road in the Glenns area of the county. Additional deputies responded to the scene.

Deputies searched the car and found more than $1,500 in cash, two pistols with ammunition and metal knuckles. They also found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, worth about $10,000.

All four were arrested on narcotics and firearms violation charges in addition to outstanding warrants. They were booked into the Gloucester County Jail and held without bond. One was released on a $3,500 bond.