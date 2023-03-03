16-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting in Ahoskie, police say

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that killed a man in Ahoskie, North Carolina, about a week ago.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 25, police were called to a shooting in the Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant parking lot. Officers found 21-year-old Ky'un Taylor, of Kelford, North Carolina, slumped over in a vehicle. Taylor died at the hospital.

On Friday, Ahoskie police announced a 16-year-old boy from Colerain, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case.

"I want to thank my staff and the agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for working tirelessly from the onset of this investigation," said Chief James Asbell. "I also want to thank those from the community who provided information that aided in the investigation that led to the arrest. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragic event and the community as a whole."

Police are still asking anyone with information about this case to call 252-335-5011.

