19-year-old suspect wanted in Hampton shooting arrested in New York City: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting in Hampton has been arrested by authorities in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Trevaughn Adir Gilliam was arrested Thursday, according to a release from the Hampton Police Department.

The shooting happened May 17 just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Buckroe Avenue and N. First Street. Officers found a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was in the area with friends when Gilliam demanded property. That's when Gilliam shot the victim.

Gilliam had warrants on file for maiming, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

