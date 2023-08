VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old was hospitalized following a shooting Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

The call came in at 7:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Level Green Boulevard, the Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed to News 3.

Police said the 19-year-old man went to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is still at large but police said there is no threat to the public. No other details were provided about the suspect.