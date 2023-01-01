Watch Now
19-year-old suspect sought after shooting into Suffolk home: Police

Suffolk Police Department
Brandon Smith, 19
Posted at 7:05 PM, Dec 31, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot into a Suffolk home on Saturday.

Around 12:15 a.m., police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Arizona Avenue where a home and two vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

Police said they identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Deyonte Smith, of Portsmouth. He has not been arrested.

Smith is wanted on warrants for shooting from a vehicle so as to endanger persons, shooting at an occupied dwelling, willfully discharging firearms in public and domestic assault, police said.

Law enforcement said Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 888-LOCK-U-UP.

