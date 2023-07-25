2 charged after barricade situation on 18th Street in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A barricade situation that started Monday night in Virginia Beach ended early Tuesday morning with two people being arrested and charged.

Police said they were trying to arrest Trevor Crawford, 32, of Virginia Beach. Crawford was a wanted felon and had five open warrants for his arrest.

Officers pulled into the 500 block of 18th Street where Crawford was trying to leave in a stolen vehicle, police said. He didn't listen to officers, showed a gun in his waistband, threatened to shoot police and went into an apartment.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's SWAT Team eventually took over the barricade situation.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities entered the apartment and took Crawford into custody, police said. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice in addition to other charges.

In addition, 30-year-old Stephanie Davis, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, police said. She could face more charges in the future.