2 men charged in Feb. 2022 triple shooting that left 17-year-old dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men have been charged in connection with a Portsmouth triple shooting in February 2022 that left a 17-year-old dead.

Cedric Rashad Davis, 19, and D'Juan Raphael Jones, 20, are both charged with first-degree murder among other charges, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

On the evening of Feb. 1, 2022, officers were called to the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for a reported shooting.

A 17-year-old was found dead at the scene, and two others were hurt.

Davis and Jones were already being held at the Portsmouth City Jail on charges related to other cases, police said.

Portsmouth police said the case remains under investigation, and they're looking for other potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.