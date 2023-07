VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway after two men were shot at a Wawa in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

Police said it happened just before 12:30 a.m. inside the Wawa at First Colonial and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Both men went to the hospital for their injuries, and they're expected to recover, Virginia Beach police said.

As authorities investigate the case, they're asking anyone with information about that happened to call 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.