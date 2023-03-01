25-year-old Virginia Beach man charged with distributing child porn: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has been charged with distributing child pornography following an investigation.

Police said they executed a search warrant on Feb. 28 in the 800 block of Sandy Court. A months-long investigation surrounded the distribution of child pornography from a residence.

Cecil Stewart, 25, was taken into custody and faces four counts of distribution of child pornography.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information about this case should call the department's Special Investigations Bureau at 757-427-1749 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Authorities did not provide any other details about their investigation.