'Adolescent male' shot on 36th street in Newport News: Police

Justin Fleenor
Posted at 11:11 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 23:13:46-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Newport News Monday night, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street where they found an "adolescent male" with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. He was being treated at a local hospital.

Police said there was no information about potential suspects, and an investigation remains underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 757-247 -2500, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

