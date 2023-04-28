Arrest made in Elizabeth City shooting that left 8-year-old, 17-year-old hurt

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting in Elizabeth City sent an 8-year-old and a 17-year-old to the hospital Monday night.

Police said a group of people began shooting at each other in the area of Speed Street near Madrin Street. An 8-year-old boy who was playing outside was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old was hit in the leg.

Malik Emmanuel/WTKR Speed Street in the area of Madrin Street in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where police said two teens were hurt in a shooting on April 24, 2023. April 25, 2023.

On Friday, authorities arrested Randall Ivan Ferguson, 19, of Elizabeth City, according to a press release. He's charged with multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and discharging a weapon in city limits.

Ferguson is at the Albemarle District Jail with a $250,000 secure bond, according to police. His first court appearance will be May 1 at Pasquotank County District Court.

The two boys who were injured in the shooting have since been released from the hospital.

In a press conference the day after the shooting, Interim Elizabeth City Police Chief J. Phillip Webster said this marked the fifth juvenile shooting since Feb. 8, 2023.



