CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hampton jewelry damaged, merchandise missing after break-in

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton police are investigating a burglary from Dec. 15, and they told News 3 they're looking into a potential connection between two other burglaries in other cities on the same day.

Drummond Jewelers was broken into around 1:40 a.m., and all of it was caught on camera.

"He came through the window with the bat, walked around to the two front cases and saw they were empty then smashed these two cases and went back out the window," said store owner John Drummond.

From start to finish, Drummond said the thief only took 40 seconds to do thousands of dollars in damage and steal merchandise.

Drummond Jewelers surveillance footage

"We had a massive amount of glass to clean up it was on every surface," said Drummond, "It's just kind of a nightmare to deal with."

Drummond told News 3 he knows of two other jewelry stores that were hit within hours of his business being burglarized.

"It makes you feel like you're not quite as secure as you think you are," he said.

He said police are now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information you are asked to call the police.

