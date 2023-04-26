Cause of death determined for son of Lori Vallow Daybell

On Wednesday, day 11 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, Forensic Pathologist Garth Warren went on the stand to testify.

According to Warren, the cause of JJ’s death was asphyxiation by a plastic bag and duct tape wrapped around his neck multiple times.

JJ Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan originally went missing in November of 2019 and were found in shallow graves on the Daybell property in Idaho.