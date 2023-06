CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A judge on Thursday sentenced a Chesapeake man to more than 30 years behind bars for making child pornography.

Homeland Security and the Chesapeake Police Department investigated Jonathan Wilson last year for distributing explicit images to a person in Belgium.

Law enforcement searched Wilson's Chesapeake home and found he was abusing and filming a toddler from when she was two to four years old.

Wilson will spend 36 years in prison.