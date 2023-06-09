Chesapeake police charge man with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake have charged a man with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

The Chesapeake Police Department said its SWAT team on Friday executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Levee Lane with the support of the Chesapeake Police Department Criminal Investigations Section and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

It led to the arrest of Jeffrey Scott Shirley, 48.

The police department did not provide any details of what was found during the investigation.

Jail records show each charge has an offense date of January 16, 2023. No bond was listed.

His court appearance is set for June 12, according to the jail records.

Police are asking people with information about this case to call the department's Criminal Investigations Section at 757-382-6251 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

