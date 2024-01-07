Community activists speak out after teen killed in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said a teen died after being shot late Friday night. That same shooting injured a man.

Police said they responded to Schooner Trail just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found two people shot. One, they said in a press release Saturday, was a teen boy who died on the scene. The other, they said, was a man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This latest act of violence follows other serious incidents in Hampton Roads including, a teen shot by police in Suffolk, a triple shooting in Newport News that left an 18-year-old dead, and a 14-year-old shooting victim aided on Norfolk's light rail.

Community activists are using these latest acts of violence to renew their call for peace.

"This is what's hurting our community right now. Our heart goes out to the families. Our youth are hurting. We're asking the youth, but mainly we are asking the parents, please stand up with us," said Bilal Muhammad, president of 757 Stop the Violence.

News 3 caught up with Bilal Muhammad a community activist who lost his son to gun violence last year and Darnell Riddick a community activist who speaks from experience.

"I am a living witness. I came from the streets. I was homeless. I did it all. But now you're looking at a successful man right now. And if I can do it all these young men out here can do it," said Darnell Riddick president of Riddick Driven.

Saturday they'd been busy making plans to prevent these tragic scenes.

"We're talking about building a better economic direction for our youth so that they would not be pulled by the violence and the influence that's hurting them," said Muhammad.

Violent crime is often linked to lack of resources and instability.

"Anytime I ever did something it was a money grab..." Riddick explained how some people may fall into the wrong choices.

So Riddick and Muhammad want to build up community and opportunity.

"It's going to take the parents. It's going to take the aunts. It's going to take the uncles. It's going to take the neighbors," said Muhammad.

"Bring fathers back in and we are going to give them some opportunities. I'm an ice cream driver and I'm trying to bring some trucks out here, bring some fathers out here, bring some kids out here. We're going to show them how to get money. We're going to show them how to keep their money," added Riddick.

In the meantime, neighbors in Chesapeake are still waiting to learn more about the incident on Schooner Trail. Police are investigating that shooting.