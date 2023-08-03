Death penalty sought against man accused of killing wife at gas station

FISHERS — The Hamilton County prosecutors office have filed to seek the death penalty against a man who is accused of killing his wife at a Fishers gas station in June.

32-year-old Joshua Farmer will face the death penalty if a Hamilton County judge approves Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison's request to seek the death penalty against him.

Farmer is charged with murder, stalking and criminal recklessness after fatally shooting his wife and mother of his three children, according to court documents.

Allegations in court documents say Joshua Farmer shot Kaylah Ann Farmer at the Speedway gas station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

The incident followed a string of domestic situations between the two, including an instance where Joshua Farmer pointed a gun at the head of one of their children.

Joshua Farmer reportedly emptied his gun into her van as she sat at a gas pump. According to court documents, he followed her to the gas station from her job.