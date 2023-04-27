Father, son charged with attempted murder after shootout in James City County, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A father and his adult son are facing charges following a shootout Thursday morning in James City County.

Police were called to the 100 block of Howard Drive around 8:35 a.m. for a shooting.

The James City County Police Department said Orlando McCoin Sr., 49, and Orlando McCoin Jr., 27, had been in a dispute that ended with the two shooting at each other.

No one was hurt, but multiple vehicles and homes were struck.

When officers got to the scene, they arrested Orlando McCoin Sr. His son had fled the area but later turned himself into the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities recovered both of the guns used in the shooting.

Both men are charged with attempted murder, reckless handling of a firearm, and firing at an unoccupied dwelling, police said.