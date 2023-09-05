Fires, strikes suspect after K9 stabbed during burglary arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was shot and a K9 was stabbed during an officer-involved shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of West Raymond Street at 7:54 p.m. on reports of a break in at Greene’s Auto and Truck Service.

The owner of the business told police they could see someone inside the building on security cameras. Upon arrival, officers observed a broken glass front door and proceeded to request K9 officers.

Officers were then given keys to enter the building. They found the suspect near the front desk.

Police say they gave repeated commands to surrender in English and Spanish, but the suspect did not comply.

K9 Ringo was then released. Police said the police dog engaged the suspect and K9 Ringo was stabbed by the suspect three times. At least one K9 officer then fired their service weapon, striking the suspect at least once.

Police said as the suspect was on the ground, K9 officers continued to give verbal commands but the suspect did not comply and got back on his feet to walk towards the front desk.

At that point, police said officers used a taser and the suspect fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

The K9 was taken to IndyVet Emergency & Specialty Hospital where he underwent surgery. He was eventually released from the vet on September 5.

IMPD K9 Ringo

The adult male suspect was taken into custody and transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect has been preliminary arrested for burglary, resisting law enforcement and cruelty to a law enforcement animal.

Police did say body-worn cameras were activated during this incident. The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.