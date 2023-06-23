Fmr. Navy officer gets 17 year in prison for attempted sex trafficking of minor

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk judge on Thursday sentenced a former Navy Chief Petty Officer to 17 years in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

A press release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said the investigation began in March 2022, when 38-year-old Daniel Alan Puff, of Virginia Beach, negotiated to pay $60 to receive a sex act from a 13-year girl.

He believed he was speaking to her mother when he was actually talking with an undercover officer, according to the release.

The undercover officer told Puff to meet at a location in Chesapeake, the release said. When Puff arrived, he gave the undercover officer $60. He was then arrested.

Court documents said Puff deleted the text application while he was in the back of the police vehicle and "falsely claimed to a law enforcement agent that he was attempting to text someone."

He was found guilty on Jan. 26, 2023.

Puff was also charged with attempted coercion and enticement, obstruction of justice, and false statement to law enforcement officer.