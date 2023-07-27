Hampton double shooting suspect should be considered armed & dangerous: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are looking for a suspect accused in a deadly double shooting on Mercury Boulevard earlier this month.

Dwayne Demario Marrow, 31, of Newport News, is charged with murder and aggravated assault among other charges, according to a press release from Hampton police.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of West Mercury Boulevard on July 16 early in the morning. In previous reports, police said officers arrived to find a large disorderly crowd.

Officers said they also found 27-year-old Jahleel Angus, of Yorktown, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. A 29-year-old man from Newport News was also treated for life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police announced Marrow as a suspect in the case, and they said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.